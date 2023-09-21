FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.