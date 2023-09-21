Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.95. 556,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

