Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. 943,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

