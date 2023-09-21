Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $254.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

