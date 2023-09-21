Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

