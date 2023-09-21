Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

