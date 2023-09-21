The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

