Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

