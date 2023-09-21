Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 627 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 65.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.