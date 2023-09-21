Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

