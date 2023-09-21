Veery Capital LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 136,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

