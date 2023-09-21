Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $563.83 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.