Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $214.65 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

