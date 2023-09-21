Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 598,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 92,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENB opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.