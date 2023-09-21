The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

