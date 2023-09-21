Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

