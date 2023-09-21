Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 355,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

