Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,695 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 1,612,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,464,412. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

