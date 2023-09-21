Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

