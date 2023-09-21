Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

