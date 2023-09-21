Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.