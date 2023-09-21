Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,583 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

BMY opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

