Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

