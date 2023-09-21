Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,862 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,862 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHF opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

