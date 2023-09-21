Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

