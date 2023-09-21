Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

