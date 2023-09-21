Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

