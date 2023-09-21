Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,333 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

