Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $71.48. 437,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

