QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

