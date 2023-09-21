Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 703 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

