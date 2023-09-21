Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of T opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.