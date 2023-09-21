Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.