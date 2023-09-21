Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

