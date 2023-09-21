Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
VOO opened at $404.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.