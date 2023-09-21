Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO opened at $404.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.