First PREMIER Bank Sells 290 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Cummins stock opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

