Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 81,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,697. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

