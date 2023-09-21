Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.