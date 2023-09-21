Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $442.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

