Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 1,130 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

