Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

