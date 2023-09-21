Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $524.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,585 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

