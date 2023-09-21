Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,768,000 after buying an additional 718,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $521.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $532.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,585. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

