Verde Capital Management Acquires 775 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 788,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,412. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

