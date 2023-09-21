Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.46. 249,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,002. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.68 and a 200-day moving average of $297.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.