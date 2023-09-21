Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683,826. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

