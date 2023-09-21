Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.