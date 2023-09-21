HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,511 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.32.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

