Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

