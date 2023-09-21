iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after buying an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 222,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

